Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.40.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,737,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $333.59 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $347.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

