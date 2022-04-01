Monash Absolute Active Trust (Hedge Fund) (MAAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Monash Absolute Active Trust (Hedge Fund) (ASX:MAAT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 3rd.

Featured Stories

