Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.14 ($3.76).

MONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MONY traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 188.10 ($2.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,899. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.19 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281.75 ($3.69). The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 1.19%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 51,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($130,082.16).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.