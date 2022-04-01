MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $493.65.

A number of analysts have commented on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDB stock opened at $443.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

