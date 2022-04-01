Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading Down 4.8%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $462.17 and last traded at $462.37. Approximately 16,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 503,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.68.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $247,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,869,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

