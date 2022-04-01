Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. Monro has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

