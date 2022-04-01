Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GLUE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,393. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

