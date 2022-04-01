Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Moody’s worth $37,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $337.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $295.63 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.23.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.