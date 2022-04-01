Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.23.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $295.63 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

