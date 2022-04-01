Morgan Stanley Boosts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 301

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.94) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 239.30 ($3.13).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 155.95 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.18). The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($35,957.56).

Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.