Morgan Stanley Cuts Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,000 ($26.20) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.92) to GBX 3,030 ($39.69) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,350 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,217.14.

FQVTF remained flat at $$23.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

