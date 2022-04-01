Morgan Stanley Cuts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $63.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.