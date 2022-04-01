Morgan Stanley Cuts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $66.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

