Morgan Stanley Upgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

