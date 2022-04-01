Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $631,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,614 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.21, for a total value of $3,814,778.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,445 shares of company stock valued at $57,294,282. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $273.17 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $221.24 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.33.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.