Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 144 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,160 ($15.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.40 ($2,188.11).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 145 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,645.75 ($2,155.82).

On Monday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 126 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,330 ($17.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,675.80 ($2,195.18).

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £606.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,183.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014.55 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.65).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

