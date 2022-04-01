Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.31.

MOS traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

