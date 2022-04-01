Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSI. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.92. 22,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.97. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

