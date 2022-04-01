Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%.

MSGM opened at $1.32 on Friday. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial cut Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorsport Games stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Motorsport Games worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

