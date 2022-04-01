Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:RNERU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 4th

Mount Rainier Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 4th. Mount Rainier Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Mount Rainier Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000.

