Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday.

MOV stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,027 shares of company stock worth $893,182. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Movado Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Movado Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.