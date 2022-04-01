Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,747 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mplx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,653. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.