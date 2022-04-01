MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NYSE MRC traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 62,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,152. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MRC Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

