MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $935.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $935.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $954.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $921.51 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $866.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,956. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

