MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.21. 608,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,195. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 353.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.