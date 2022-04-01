MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,662,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,620,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $12,125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in MSD Acquisition by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,324,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,137 shares during the period. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MSDA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 50,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,679. MSD Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.