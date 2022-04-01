M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $169.50 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day moving average is $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

