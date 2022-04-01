MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.33.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTUAY opened at $115.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $91.69 and a 12 month high of $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.