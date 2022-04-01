MU Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day moving average is $166.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

