Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MLI stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. 10,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,220. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

