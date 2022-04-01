Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $23.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 404,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,124. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 268.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

