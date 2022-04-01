N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE NABL opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. N-able has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

