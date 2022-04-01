Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $20.64. 443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $758.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

