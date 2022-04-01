National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

SYK stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,719. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average of $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

