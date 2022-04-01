National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 77,781 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,781 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 559,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 8,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.