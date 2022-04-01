National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $127.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,059. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

