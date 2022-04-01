National Asset Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.67. 31,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,342. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.50 and its 200-day moving average is $218.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

