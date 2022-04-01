National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

