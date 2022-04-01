National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 282 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IJH stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,291. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.69 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

