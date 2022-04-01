National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 570 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.93. 13,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $109.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

