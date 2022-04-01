National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,992 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $453.29. 125,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $394.27 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

