National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abiomed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Abiomed by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Abiomed by 77.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

ABMD opened at $331.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.