National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

