National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.04 Million in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.99% of VanEck Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

