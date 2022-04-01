National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.10 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Berry Global Group by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

