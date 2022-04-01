National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.15 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.97.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.