National Bank of Canada FI Invests $977,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NYSE:IEX opened at $191.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

