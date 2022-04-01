National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $954,000 Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

OR opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

