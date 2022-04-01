National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NHI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

NHI stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

