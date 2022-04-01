National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

